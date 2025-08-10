Union Minister Launches 'Tringa Yatra' Ahead of Independence Day with New Vande Bharat Express Connections

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, initiated the 'Tringa Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tringa' campaigns at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. This event aligns with upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Having arrived in Jammu on the recently launched Vande Bharat Express, which connects Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the region since 2014.

PM Modi flagged off more Vande Bharat Express trains nationwide. The expansions include vital routes like Bengaluru to Belagavi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar, fostering tourism and regional trade.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line and set the foundation for its Phase-3 project, enhancing transportation infrastructure in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)