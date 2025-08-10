Left Menu

Union Minister Launches 'Tringa Yatra' Ahead of Independence Day with New Vande Bharat Express Connections

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the 'Tringa Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tringa' campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. This precedes Independence Day celebrations and follows PM Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amritsar, enhancing regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:22 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday officially launched the 'Tringa Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tringa' campaign (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, initiated the 'Tringa Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tringa' campaigns at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. This event aligns with upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Having arrived in Jammu on the recently launched Vande Bharat Express, which connects Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the region since 2014.

PM Modi flagged off more Vande Bharat Express trains nationwide. The expansions include vital routes like Bengaluru to Belagavi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar, fostering tourism and regional trade.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line and set the foundation for its Phase-3 project, enhancing transportation infrastructure in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

