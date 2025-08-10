Left Menu

One Nation, One Election: JPC Engages Experts on Simultaneous Polls Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is set to deliberate with experts on the One Nation One Election Bill, discussing its economic prospects and societal impacts. Key issues include GDP growth, fiscal deficits, and challenges for migrant workers, along with crime rates, policy consistency, and the influence of frequent elections on governance.

Parliament building (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the One Nation One Election Bill will consult with a panel of experts on Monday, August 11, at 3 pm at the Parliament House Annexe. This meeting marks a critical step in evaluating the potential benefits and challenges of holding simultaneous elections across India.

Among the invited experts are Prof. G Gopal Reddy, Prof. Sushma Yadava, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prof. Sheila Rai, and Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta. Their discussions will center on the prospects and challenges associated with conducting simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The JPC session conducted on July 30 included presentations by NK Singh and Dr. Prachi Mishra, highlighting economic factors such as GDP growth, fiscal impacts, and investment trends. Additionally, various societal impacts like migrant worker challenges, crime rates, and educational disruptions during election periods were discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

