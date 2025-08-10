Iran-IAEA Standoff: Tensions Over Nuclear Site Inspections
A U.N. nuclear watchdog official will visit Iran for talks, but inspecting nuclear sites is off the table. Iran accuses the IAEA of enabling Israeli airstrikes after a critical report, despite its commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Discussions aim to establish a new cooperation framework.
A senior official from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is set to arrive in Iran for negotiations, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, though the visit will notably exclude inspections of nuclear sites.
This situation follows Israeli military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June, which Iran believes were facilitated by a critical IAEA report. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have remained barred from these sites, despite declarations from IAEA chief Rafael Grossi emphasizing the importance of inspections.
Iran, upholding commitments to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, is aiming for talks to establish a cooperative framework with the IAEA. Tehran recently enforced a law restricting such visits until approved by its Supreme National Security Council, adding complexities to nuclear diplomacy.
