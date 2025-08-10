Mexico Sets Minimum Export Prices for Tomatoes: A Move to Protect Domestic Industry

In an effort to shield its domestic tomato industry, Mexico has established minimum export prices for fresh tomatoes. This strategy was unveiled by the economy and agriculture ministries after a previous export regulation deal with the U.S. lapsed.

The U.S. government, under the Trump administration, escalated trade tensions in July by imposing a 17% duty on fresh Mexican tomato imports, prompting Mexico's protective measure.

Mexican authorities highlighted that these new rules set minimum prices but do not restrict export volumes. Prices are set to be reviewed annually, with specific price points for different tomato types, aiming to maintain competitiveness and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)