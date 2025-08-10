Left Menu

Delhi's 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrates India's Brave Heroes and Operation Success

In a tribute to India's valiant armed forces, BJP leaders Bansuri Swaraj and Anil Sharma organized a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi, honoring Operation Sindoor and Independence Day. The event reflects national pride and patriotism, with thousands participating under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:07 IST
Delhi's 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrates India's Brave Heroes and Operation Success
Bansuri Swaraj and Anil Sharma participate in Tiranga Yatra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India's 79th Independence Day approaches, BJP leaders Bansuri Swaraj and Anil Sharma led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi on Sunday to salute the courage of the Indian Army. The event honors not only the nation's military heroes but also the success of Operation Sindoor.

Bansuri Swaraj emphasized the symbolic importance of the tricolour, highlighting the enthusiastic involvement of young citizens. Sharma echoed similar sentiments, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and the army for their decisive actions against Pakistan, stating that thousands joined the yatra.

Additionally, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood noted that 7,900 children participated in a 'Tiranga Run' to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for India. Part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, this campaign aims to instill patriotism and awareness about India's national flag, further enhanced by PM Modi's praise for its overwhelming success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025