Delhi's 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrates India's Brave Heroes and Operation Success

As India's 79th Independence Day approaches, BJP leaders Bansuri Swaraj and Anil Sharma led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi on Sunday to salute the courage of the Indian Army. The event honors not only the nation's military heroes but also the success of Operation Sindoor.

Bansuri Swaraj emphasized the symbolic importance of the tricolour, highlighting the enthusiastic involvement of young citizens. Sharma echoed similar sentiments, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and the army for their decisive actions against Pakistan, stating that thousands joined the yatra.

Additionally, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood noted that 7,900 children participated in a 'Tiranga Run' to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for India. Part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, this campaign aims to instill patriotism and awareness about India's national flag, further enhanced by PM Modi's praise for its overwhelming success.

