Celebrating Success: India's Project Lion and Its Impact

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the success of Project Lion, highlighting it during World Lion Day 2025 hosted at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat. The celebration, supported by various state and national leaders, underscored the project's significance.

Minister Yadav reported a substantial increase in India's lion population, now at 891, up from 674 in 2020. He emphasized the global recognition of the Asiatic Lion's conservation success, with figures rising from 284 in 1990 to 891 in 2025, marking a significant 32 percent growth since 2020.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Minister Yadav called the conservation efforts an 'astounding success,' reiterating the government's dedication to creating a Viksit Bharat. This vision promotes coexistence between humans and wildlife, ensuring ongoing conservation achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)