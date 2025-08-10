Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Bommai and Thackeray Spar Over Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

BJP MP Basavraj Bommai demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray supported Gandhi, criticizing the EC for undermining free elections and demanding transparency. The EC urged Gandhi to either substantiate his claims or apologize.

BJP Member of Parliament Basavraj Bommai on Sunday sharply criticized Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bommai insisted that Gandhi apologize to the people of Mahadevapura and the nation for misleading them and maligning the ECI's reputation.

On the same day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray backed Rahul Gandhi's claims, asserting that the world is witnessing the ECI's failure to ensure free and fair elections in India. Thackeray accused the ECI of intimidating opposition leaders and demanded answers to Gandhi's queries, alleging that the electoral process in India has been compromised.

Thackeray highlighted concerns over the ECI's authority, particularly its unwillingness to submit names omitted from Bihar's voter list to the Supreme Court. He questioned how such omissions affect individuals' voting rights. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Congress's findings unearthed significant 'vote theft' in Mahadevapura, involving duplicate and fake voter entries. The ECI, in response, called upon Gandhi to either issue a formal declaration or apologize for the unsubstantiated allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

