Congress Initiates Hunger Strike for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

Congress has launched a 10-day hunger strike in Srinagar, advocating for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. The agitation is part of a broader movement to uphold the region's rights. Party leaders are emphasizing their election manifesto commitment and urging government action during the Monsoon Parliament Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:48 IST
Congress Initiates Hunger Strike for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing political tension, Congress leader Pawan Khera announced a 10-day hunger strike in Srinagar, advocating for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The strike is part of a series of protests, asserting the party's commitment to what they're calling a larger movement for the people's rights in the region.

Undeterred by adverse weather conditions and police restrictions, Congress members previously attempted to demonstrate at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, emphasizing the necessity of restoring the region's rights, which they claim were unjustly revoked. Khera, underlining the party's resolve, stated that Congress has historically overcome significant challenges in their political journey.

Reiterating their election promises, Congress leaders maintain that Jammu and Kashmir's special status was removed without the local populace's consent. The continuing strike aims to escalate pressure on the government, especially as the INDIA bloc pledges to emphasize the demand in the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

