RKVY's Bovine Breakthrough: Pioneers in Sahiwal Embryo Innovation

The Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at BHU's Rajiv Gandhi South Campus has marked a significant achievement in bovine reproduction. On August 8, under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the team harvested 31 embryos from elite Sahiwal cows using Multiple Ovulation and Embryo Transfer (MOET) procedures, setting a new benchmark for the institute.

The innovative MOET initiative, led by Dr. Manish Kumar, Dr. Kaustubh K. Saraf, and Dr. Ajeet Singh, aims to rapidly increase the population of genetically advanced dairy cattle. By extracting embryos from high-yield donors and implanting them into less productive surrogate cows, the program accelerates herd improvement and addresses infertility issues. This method, combined with artificial insemination using sex-sorted semen, significantly enhances the production of elite female Sahiwal calves in a short span.

The project's success is already evident, with three elite female Sahiwal calves born at BHU Barkachha. University officials are fully supporting this transformative work in livestock genetics. Principal Investigator Dr. Manish Kumar expressed hope for continued advancements, marking the milestone as a stepping stone in livestock genetics development.

(With inputs from agencies.)