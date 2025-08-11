Left Menu

Protests Take Center Stage in Bihar Amid Election Fraud Allegations

TMC MP Mitali Bagh fainted amidst an Opposition protest against the Election Commission over alleged voter fraud in Bihar. Key politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained. Opposition leaders assert their protest aims to safeguard the constitution and demand transparency in voter rolls, despite accusations from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:15 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a tumultuous protest march led by Opposition leaders against alleged voter fraud in Bihar, TMC MP Mitali Bagh fainted at the protest site, prompting swift assistance from fellow MPs including Rahul Gandhi. Her collapse highlighted the fervor surrounding the demonstrations against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police during a march targeting alleged voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders from Shiv Sena, TMC, and other parties, including Sanjay Raut and Sagarika Ghose, were also apprehended. The police swiftly transported the detained leaders to Parliament Street police station.

Contending that this struggle is more than a political battle, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the fight to preserve the constitution and ensure transparency in voter lists, rallying for 'One Man, One Vote.' The protest included dramatic scenes, such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav jumping barricades.

