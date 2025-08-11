Protests Take Center Stage in Bihar Amid Election Fraud Allegations

Amid a tumultuous protest march led by Opposition leaders against alleged voter fraud in Bihar, TMC MP Mitali Bagh fainted at the protest site, prompting swift assistance from fellow MPs including Rahul Gandhi. Her collapse highlighted the fervor surrounding the demonstrations against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police during a march targeting alleged voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders from Shiv Sena, TMC, and other parties, including Sanjay Raut and Sagarika Ghose, were also apprehended. The police swiftly transported the detained leaders to Parliament Street police station.

Contending that this struggle is more than a political battle, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the fight to preserve the constitution and ensure transparency in voter lists, rallying for 'One Man, One Vote.' The protest included dramatic scenes, such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav jumping barricades.