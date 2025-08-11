Left Menu

Election Irregularities Sparks Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Challenges ECI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Election Commission for alleged irregularities during recent polls, notably highlighting unauthorized police presence at booths and 'vote theft' in Milkipur. Concurrently, Rahul Gandhi faces scrutiny over claims of vote manipulation evidence, with Karnataka's electoral body demanding substantiating documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:22 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strong rebuke, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned the integrity of the Election Commission, accusing it of failing to curb irregularities in recent polls. He alleged that police officers, dressed in civilian attire, were stationed at polling booths to garner votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Specifically pointing to the Milkipur by-elections, Yadav claimed that votes were blatantly stolen in the constituency. He expressed frustration over the electoral body's inaction and drew comparisons with Karnataka, where he hopes the Congress-led government will address such concerns robustly.

Amid these allegations, Rahul Gandhi faces pressure from Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer following claims of 'vote theft.' The CEO has sought Gandhi's documents that allege a double voting instance by a voter named Shakun Rani, a claim denied by her. The validity of presented evidence is under scrutiny as the tick-marked documents were reportedly not from the polling officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

