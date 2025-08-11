Political Drama Unfolds as INDIA Bloc Challenges Election Process Amidst Allegations

In a significant political escalation, leaders from the INDIA bloc, including prominent Congress figures Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, have staged a protest march to the Election Commission, decrying the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an act of 'vote theft'. This move comes as both sides gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, accused opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of contravening the Constitution. Claiming that the SIR process is routine, Pradhan described the opposition's tactics as a deliberate attempt to create an 'anarchy', citing repeated past instances of misinformation regarding the electoral process.

During the protest, several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other party stalwarts, were detained by Delhi Police. The protest saw heightened tensions as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav dramatically leaped over police barricades, underscoring the simmering discontent among opposition ranks. The situation underscores the friction between India's leading political entities as they prepare for pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)