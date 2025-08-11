Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds as INDIA Bloc Challenges Election Process Amidst Allegations

Amidst accusations of voter fraud, INDIA bloc leaders led a protest to the Election Commission, alleging conspiracy by BJP. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defended the government's actions, accusing the opposition of chaos. Security forces detained numerous protesters, including prominent MPs, highlighting escalating tensions ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:54 IST
Political Drama Unfolds as INDIA Bloc Challenges Election Process Amidst Allegations
BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political escalation, leaders from the INDIA bloc, including prominent Congress figures Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, have staged a protest march to the Election Commission, decrying the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an act of 'vote theft'. This move comes as both sides gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, accused opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of contravening the Constitution. Claiming that the SIR process is routine, Pradhan described the opposition's tactics as a deliberate attempt to create an 'anarchy', citing repeated past instances of misinformation regarding the electoral process.

During the protest, several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other party stalwarts, were detained by Delhi Police. The protest saw heightened tensions as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav dramatically leaped over police barricades, underscoring the simmering discontent among opposition ranks. The situation underscores the friction between India's leading political entities as they prepare for pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025