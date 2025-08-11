Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Delhi Police Detain MPs Over Election Protest

Delhi police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, during a protest march urging the Election Commission to address electoral concerns in Bihar. Without protest permission, the MPs aimed to highlight allegations of voter fraud. Police allowed a meeting for 30 MPs with the Election Commission.

Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Deepak Purohit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, Delhi police on Monday detained members of the INDIA bloc, including key figures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, during a protest that lacked official permission. The march was intended to draw attention to alleged voter fraud during ongoing electoral revisions in Bihar, raising significant political tensions.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Deepak Purohit, confirmed the detentions, yet noted the exact number of MPs involved was still being determined. Despite prior notice, the protest lacked requisite permissions, prompting police action to halt the demonstrators' advance towards the Election Commission's office at Nirvachan Sadan.

To facilitate dialogue, Police stated they would escort 30 MPs to the Election Commission, after receiving their names, as part of a scheduled appointment initially authorized for the Congress Party's interaction with election officials. This restriction was due to logistical constraints at the Commission's offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

