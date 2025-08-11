Rahul Gandhi's Bold Crusade: Awakening India's Democratic Vigilance

In a stirring address on Monday, Congress leader Vamsi Krishna Gaddam articulated that Rahul Gandhi's exposé on alleged electoral fraud has significantly raised public awareness. Speaking to ANI, Gaddam emphasized the awakening of the Indian populace, crediting Gandhi's solo efforts in illuminating the issue of 'vote chori'.

Gaddam pointed out the controversy surrounding the Election Commission (EC), suggesting that Gandhi's assertive presentation has cast doubts on the EC's operations, with surprising responses coming from the BJP rather than the EC. This discourse follows strategic discussions by INDIA bloc leaders regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

In a protest march earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other opposition MPs were detained by Delhi Police amid demonstrations against alleged voter fraud tied to forthcoming elections. Rahul Gandhi stated their struggle transcends politics, aiming to uphold the constitution and ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)