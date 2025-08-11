Left Menu

South Korea and Vietnam Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea and Vietnam's leaders have committed to deepening their economic cooperation and bolstering longstanding supply chains amidst global trade disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs. The countries aim to expand trade to $150 billion by 2030 and signed various agreements covering energy, finance, and technology, despite trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:55 IST
South Korea and Vietnam Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, South Korea and Vietnam's leaders pledged to strengthen economic ties as they navigate the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs that are disrupting global trade. The focus remained on economic cooperation, with a goal to increase trade to $150 billion by 2030. The agreement highlights a united front amidst uncertainties.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, in his first state guest event, hosted Vietnam's To Lam, marking a significant moment in their bilateral relations. Despite not publicly discussing the tariffs, both countries recognized the need for more substantial cooperation in various sectors, including nuclear energy, finance, and technology.

Vietnam emphasized its readiness to welcome increased South Korean investment, recognizing the critical role South Korean companies play in its economy. High-profile firms like Samsung have reaped benefits by establishing a base in Vietnam, supported by favorable conditions such as lower labor costs and various trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025