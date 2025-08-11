Rising Tide of Tragedy: Odisha's Disturbing Surge in Self-Immolation Cases

A 13-year-old girl from Bargarh, Odisha, tragically died after allegedly setting herself on fire on August 11, according to local authorities. Admitted to a hospital, she was declared brought dead by medical personnel, police officials revealed.

Ongoing investigations have been initiated, with several teams conducting inquiries, explained IG Northern Range Himanshu Lal. Expressing sorrow, Odisha Congress President Bhakata Charan Das criticized repeated incidents and governmental inaction. Despite numerous tragedies, the state has not implemented adequate measures, Das lamented. Addressing similar concerns, BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar accused the BJP government of allowing Odisha to edge toward becoming a "crime capital."

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also censured the administration, mourning another suicide spree involving young girls. Highlighting incidents in Bargarh, Kendrapara, and other regions, he criticized the administration's incapacity to respond to victims' pleas, leading to fatal despair. The recent surge marks the fourth self-immolation of young girls within a month. Authorities face escalating scrutiny to address safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)