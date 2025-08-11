Karnataka Minister Resigns Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations
Karnataka's Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna resigned following allegations of electoral irregularities in the Mahadevapura Assembly. The controversy arose after Rahul Gandhi accused collusion between the Election Commission and BJP, leading to fake votes. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed Rajanna's claims, intensifying the political discord.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political landscape was shaken on Monday as Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and dispatched a copy to the Governor's office. The move follows a rally led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, who accused the Election Commission of collusion with the BJP, facilitating over one lakh 'fake votes' in the Mahadevapura Assembly Segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency for the 2024 elections.
During a press meet in Tumkuru on Saturday, Rajanna questioned why Congress leaders ignored voter list irregularities. He stated, 'These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes—we should feel ashamed. We didn't take care of it at the time. That's why we must be alert in the future.'
Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refuted Rajanna's claims, asserting that the Election Commission must provide necessary information and respond to the allegations. Rajanna's son, Congress leader Rajendra Rajanna, reacted to the resignation news, expressing surprise, 'I don't know what happened.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest
Ministers Condemn BJP for Alleged Disrespect to National Flag and Political Misconduct
Tripura CM Saha Blames Tipra Motha for BJP Attack, Calls for Action
Bengal and BJP Clash over Linguistic Allegations
Clash Over Election Integrity: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi