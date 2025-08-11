Left Menu

Debate Flares on 'One Nation, One Election' with Experts Weighing In

The Joint Parliamentary Committee engaged experts to discuss the 'One Nation One Election' Bill, emphasizing the significance of holding simultaneous elections. Experts noted frequent elections contribute to corruption and slow governance. Discussions also touched on electoral reforms and enhancing women's political representation.

Parliament builing (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 'One Nation One Election' Bill engaged with political scientists and academics, seeking their insights on the landmark proposal. Committee chairman PP Chaudhary conveyed that the discussions highlighted the critical nature of synchronous polls for India's democratic and developmental ambitions.

During Monday's session, experts explored the pros and cons of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, asserting that frequent elections can foster corruption and impede governance. They identified essential reform areas including political parties, election campaigns, legislative processes, and boosting women's representation.

Recommendations included providing report cards of candidates to voters and encouraging constituency-specific manifestos. The experts also considered the adverse effects of election cycles on education. Meanwhile, former Chief Justice of India Justice Khanna is set to contribute further insights into the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

