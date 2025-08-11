Left Menu

Banks Unite for Uttarakhand: Lending a Hand to Heal

Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda each donated Rs 1 crore to Uttarakhand's disaster relief efforts. The contributions aim to assist recovery from floods caused by a cloudburst. The banks express solidarity with affected communities through financial assistance, promoting recovery and strength amid the devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have each contributed Rs 1 crore to disaster relief efforts in Dharali and Harsil, Uttarakhand, following devastating floods. Their cooperation highlights a commitment to supporting communities impacted by natural disasters.

This gesture underlines PNB's close connection with Uttarakhand's residents and follows the severe weather event that struck the state on August 5, 2025. A cloudburst resulted in destructive mudslides and flash floods, leading to tragic loss of life and immense property damage.

PNB's Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Chandra, stated, "Our support is more than financial assistance; it is a heartfelt pledge of solidarity and compassion." Similarly, BoB has added its support to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ensuring a robust response to the catastrophe.

