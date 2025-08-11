Banks Unite for Uttarakhand: Lending a Hand to Heal

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have each contributed Rs 1 crore to disaster relief efforts in Dharali and Harsil, Uttarakhand, following devastating floods. Their cooperation highlights a commitment to supporting communities impacted by natural disasters.

This gesture underlines PNB's close connection with Uttarakhand's residents and follows the severe weather event that struck the state on August 5, 2025. A cloudburst resulted in destructive mudslides and flash floods, leading to tragic loss of life and immense property damage.

PNB's Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Chandra, stated, "Our support is more than financial assistance; it is a heartfelt pledge of solidarity and compassion." Similarly, BoB has added its support to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ensuring a robust response to the catastrophe.