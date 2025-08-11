Left Menu

ECI Takes Bold Step to Cleanse Electoral Roll: 476 Unrecognised Parties Face Delisting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced proceedings to delist 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) for not contesting elections in six years, aiming to maintain electoral integrity by listing only active parties. Show-cause notices have been issued to ensure transparency and accountability in India's electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is intensifying its campaign to sanitize the electoral system by delisting 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) that have not participated in elections for six years.

This initiative is part of the ECI's broader strategy, commenced in 2019, to ensure that only active parties benefit from registration advantages.

The ECI has instructed state and union territory Chief Electoral Officers to issue show-cause notices to identified parties, promoting transparency and accountability in the political process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

