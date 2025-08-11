ECI Takes Bold Step to Cleanse Electoral Roll: 476 Unrecognised Parties Face Delisting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is intensifying its campaign to sanitize the electoral system by delisting 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) that have not participated in elections for six years.

This initiative is part of the ECI's broader strategy, commenced in 2019, to ensure that only active parties benefit from registration advantages.

The ECI has instructed state and union territory Chief Electoral Officers to issue show-cause notices to identified parties, promoting transparency and accountability in the political process.

