Mizoram Police Uncover Massive Drug Haul Valued Over Rs 302 Crore

In a key victory against the illegal drug trade, Mizoram police have confiscated narcotics valued at approximately Rs 302 crore through an array of meticulously coordinated operations. This sweeping offensive, which spanned over the past two weeks, underscores a persistent drive to eradicate drug trafficking in the state.

A significant operation conducted on August 9 saw the Special Narcotics Police Station and the 225 Battalion CRPF intercept a vehicle in the Seling and Bungbangla regions of Aizawl. The operation led to the seizure of 3.930 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 51.09 lakh, resulting in the arrest of three suspects.

Notably, from August 1 to August 6, various police units executed successful crackdowns on drug smuggling, including the discovery of over 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and more than 24 kilograms of heroin. Each of these seizures highlights the ongoing commitment of Mizoram police to curb the illegal narcotics trade.