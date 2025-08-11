Left Menu

Mizoram Police Uncover Massive Drug Haul Valued Over Rs 302 Crore

In a series of coordinated operations, Mizoram police seized illegal drugs worth approximately Rs 302 crore. Multiple arrests were made in connection with the haul, including 3.930 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 24 kilograms of heroin discovered across various locations in the state over two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:39 IST
Mizoram Police Uncover Massive Drug Haul Valued Over Rs 302 Crore
Arrested accused in police custody (Photo/Mizoram Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a key victory against the illegal drug trade, Mizoram police have confiscated narcotics valued at approximately Rs 302 crore through an array of meticulously coordinated operations. This sweeping offensive, which spanned over the past two weeks, underscores a persistent drive to eradicate drug trafficking in the state.

A significant operation conducted on August 9 saw the Special Narcotics Police Station and the 225 Battalion CRPF intercept a vehicle in the Seling and Bungbangla regions of Aizawl. The operation led to the seizure of 3.930 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 51.09 lakh, resulting in the arrest of three suspects.

Notably, from August 1 to August 6, various police units executed successful crackdowns on drug smuggling, including the discovery of over 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and more than 24 kilograms of heroin. Each of these seizures highlights the ongoing commitment of Mizoram police to curb the illegal narcotics trade.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025