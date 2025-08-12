Wall Street Awaits Inflation Data Amid Fed Speculations and US-China Trade Drama

Wall Street's main indices dipped on Monday, driven by investor anxiety over impending inflation data and ongoing US-China trade discussions.

The financial markets are keenly anticipating the Federal Reserve's response to the evolving economic landscape, especially with signs of labor market weakening prompting talks of a dovish monetary shift this year.

Semiconductor giants Nvidia and AMD experienced stock volatility as they agreed to share a portion of their revenue from China with the US government, a move analysts say might set a taxing precedent on critical exports. This unfolds alongside President Trump's decision to extend a tariff pause on Chinese imports.

