Wall Street Awaits Inflation Data Amid Fed Speculations and US-China Trade Drama

Wall Street's indices closed lower as investors focus on upcoming inflation data and US-China trade tensions. The anticipation surrounds potential dovish monetary shifts by the Federal Reserve due to labor market signals. Semiconductor giants face challenges from revenue-sharing demands with the US, influencing market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 01:59 IST
Wall Street's main indices dipped on Monday, driven by investor anxiety over impending inflation data and ongoing US-China trade discussions.

The financial markets are keenly anticipating the Federal Reserve's response to the evolving economic landscape, especially with signs of labor market weakening prompting talks of a dovish monetary shift this year.

Semiconductor giants Nvidia and AMD experienced stock volatility as they agreed to share a portion of their revenue from China with the US government, a move analysts say might set a taxing precedent on critical exports. This unfolds alongside President Trump's decision to extend a tariff pause on Chinese imports.

