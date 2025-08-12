Markets Sway Amid U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Key Economic Data

Global equity markets took a hit on Monday, closing the day lower amid a volatile session as investors navigated trade and geopolitical developments, along with anticipation for significant U.S. economic data. Long-term Treasury yields also fell amidst this backdrop.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend a tariff truce with China just hours before significant tariff hikes was a major highlight. Additionally, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Market analysts are keenly awaiting Tuesday's release of U.S. consumer prices, which is expected to show the effect of tariffs on the economy. Should there be an unexpected rise, it could upend plans for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

