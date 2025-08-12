Left Menu

Markets Sway Amid U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Key Economic Data

Global equity markets experienced losses with long-dated U.S. Treasuries yields falling, driven by trade and geopolitical developments alongside crucial U.S. economic data. President Trump's tariff truce extension with China was a focal point, followed by the scheduled Putin meeting to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Key economic figures expected soon.

Global equity markets took a hit on Monday, closing the day lower amid a volatile session as investors navigated trade and geopolitical developments, along with anticipation for significant U.S. economic data. Long-term Treasury yields also fell amidst this backdrop.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend a tariff truce with China just hours before significant tariff hikes was a major highlight. Additionally, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Market analysts are keenly awaiting Tuesday's release of U.S. consumer prices, which is expected to show the effect of tariffs on the economy. Should there be an unexpected rise, it could upend plans for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

