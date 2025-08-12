Left Menu

Explosions Rock U.S. Steel Plant: Search for Missing Employee Continues

Multiple explosions at the U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh caused one death and injured 10 others. Search efforts are ongoing for a missing employee. The cause of the blasts is still unknown. U.S. Steel, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel, is working with local authorities as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:52 IST
A series of explosions erupted at a U.S. Steel facility near Pittsburgh, killing at least one individual and injuring 10 more, according to authorities. Emergency crews are currently engaged in a search for an additional employee reported missing following the incident.

The blasts occurred at the Clairton Coke Works, a segment of a vast industrial network by the Monongahela River, just before 11 a.m. ET. Firefighters were met with intense flames and billowing smoke. The cause of the explosions remains unclear, with U.S. Steel's leadership pledging cooperation in the investigation.

As of Monday's briefings, officials were cautiously assessing the situation while advising residents within proximity of the plant to follow safety precautions. The Clairton Coke Works, a significant player in the region's declining steel industry, has yet to give definite answers as the inquiry continues.

