Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: A Chronicled Clash with China

The tumultuous US-China trade war under President Donald Trump's administration saw extensive tariff impositions, targeting imports and exports with a focus on curbing the flow of fentanyl and balancing trade. Retaliatory measures by China intensified the conflict, culminating in periodic truces and negotiations to ease economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:21 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: A Chronicled Clash with China
Trump

In a bid to reshape international trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump aggressively targeted China with sweeping tariff orders. His aim was to narrow the trade deficit and curb the fentanyl trade, setting off a chain of economic actions and counteractions between the two powerful nations.

The trading skirmishes began almost immediately after Trump assumed office, with threats and subsequent imposition of tariffs, regarding both Chinese and regional imports. China's retaliation was both swift and strategic, targeting key U.S. industries and leading to a roller coaster of negotiations and escalating tensions.

Periods of intense diplomatic dialogues frequently paused the trade war, offering temporary economic relief. However, each truce was fragile, repeatedly tested by unilateral tariff hikes, regulatory restrictions, and allegations of breaches, leaving a turbulent legacy in the realm of global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025