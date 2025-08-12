Left Menu

Thames Water Faces Special Administration: Government Prepares for Possible Collapse

Britain has appointed FTI Consulting to explore contingency plans for Thames Water's potential administration. The water utility is struggling with debt and aims to secure £5 billion from bondholders. The government ensures preparedness for all outcomes, including a Special Administration Regime, while maintaining the company's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:37 IST
The British government has engaged FTI Consulting to develop contingency strategies should Thames Water, the largest water utility in the country, face collapse and need placement in a Special Administration Regime, according to a government source.

Thames Water is grappling with debt and seeking a £5 billion financing deal from major bondholders to prevent nationalisation. Despite assurances in July that it had sufficient funds for a year, regulatory adjustments are necessary for the financing to proceed.

The government remains committed to acting in the public interest, with readiness for all scenarios, including the potential application for a Special Administration Regime if needed, a spokesperson stated in an emailed response.

