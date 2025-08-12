Clash Over Coal: Tensions Erupt in Jharkhand Villages
A clash erupted between villagers and NTPC officials in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district over a new coal mining project, injuring at least 12 people. The conflict arose during a meeting intended to discuss land acquisition and compensation, escalating into violence. Police intervened to restore order.
In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, tensions flared as villagers clashed with NTPC officials and the local administration over a proposed coal mining project, leaving at least 12 people injured.
The conflict erupted at the Badam coal mining site following a disagreement about land acquisition and compensation during a scheduled meeting between villagers, NTPC, and district officials. Heated exchanges quickly escalated, resulting in stone-pelting and a violent confrontation.
Police, including Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police and additional forces, were deployed to manage the unrest. An NTPC official reported that the situation remains tense, while the injured have been hospitalized.
