Iraq Eyes New Oil Export Routes Through Lebanon and Syria
Iraq's oil ministry is exploring exporting oil via Lebanon's Tripoli port and reviving the Iraq-Syria oil export pipeline. To assess the pipeline's condition, a joint committee will be formed following discussions in Baghdad with Syria's energy minister. This move aims to diversify Iraq's export routes.
Iraq's oil ministry announced an initiative to export oil through Lebanon's Tripoli port and consider reviving the dormant Iraq-Syria oil pipeline. This decision arises from the ministry's efforts to diversify its oil export routes.
During a recent visit by Syria's energy minister to Baghdad, discussions centered on boosting cooperation in oil, gas, and energy sectors. A joint committee will be established to evaluate the condition and feasibility of the pipeline.
In April, Iraq dispatched a high-level delegation to Damascus to assess the pipeline's potential, as Baghdad seeks to leverage expanded production capabilities by exploring new export pathways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
