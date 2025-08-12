Iraq Eyes New Oil Export Routes Through Lebanon and Syria

Iraq's oil ministry announced an initiative to export oil through Lebanon's Tripoli port and consider reviving the dormant Iraq-Syria oil pipeline. This decision arises from the ministry's efforts to diversify its oil export routes.

During a recent visit by Syria's energy minister to Baghdad, discussions centered on boosting cooperation in oil, gas, and energy sectors. A joint committee will be established to evaluate the condition and feasibility of the pipeline.

In April, Iraq dispatched a high-level delegation to Damascus to assess the pipeline's potential, as Baghdad seeks to leverage expanded production capabilities by exploring new export pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)