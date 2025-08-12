Left Menu

Dipping Tax Collections: A Fiscal Challenge

Net direct tax collection fell 3.95% to Rs 6.64 lakh crore due to higher refunds. Corporate tax collection rose, but non-corporate tax dipped. Refunds soared 10% to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Experts cite high refunds and filing deadlines as reasons, with growth needed to meet fiscal targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:24 IST
Dipping Tax Collections: A Fiscal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Net direct tax collection experienced a 3.95% drop, amounting to Rs 6.64 lakh crore this fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in refunds, as per government data disclosed on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that refunds surged by 10% to Rs 1.35 lakh crore from April 1 to August 11. Corporate tax collection saw a slight increase of 3% to Rs 2.29 lakh crore, while the non-corporate tax collection, covering individuals and certain groups, fell by 7.45% to Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

Analysts attribute the decline to high refunds and extended filing deadlines. Price Waterhouse's Hitesh Sawhney and ICRA's Aditi Nayar indicated that while achieving the government's fiscal targets appears challenging, an improvement in collection rates is anticipated as the fiscal year progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025