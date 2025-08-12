Dipping Tax Collections: A Fiscal Challenge
Net direct tax collection fell 3.95% to Rs 6.64 lakh crore due to higher refunds. Corporate tax collection rose, but non-corporate tax dipped. Refunds soared 10% to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Experts cite high refunds and filing deadlines as reasons, with growth needed to meet fiscal targets.
- Country:
- India
Net direct tax collection experienced a 3.95% drop, amounting to Rs 6.64 lakh crore this fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in refunds, as per government data disclosed on Tuesday.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that refunds surged by 10% to Rs 1.35 lakh crore from April 1 to August 11. Corporate tax collection saw a slight increase of 3% to Rs 2.29 lakh crore, while the non-corporate tax collection, covering individuals and certain groups, fell by 7.45% to Rs 4.12 lakh crore.
Analysts attribute the decline to high refunds and extended filing deadlines. Price Waterhouse's Hitesh Sawhney and ICRA's Aditi Nayar indicated that while achieving the government's fiscal targets appears challenging, an improvement in collection rates is anticipated as the fiscal year progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boca Juniors: A Struggle on the Pitch - 11 Games, No Wins
Tragedy Strikes: Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital
Uganda’s Human Capital Crisis: Why Urgent Action Is Key to Vision 2040 Success
Navigating Asia's Hospitality Investment Landscape: Insights from IHIF 2025
Hospital Negligence Costs 24-Week-Old Boy Five Fingers