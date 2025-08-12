Smoke Detected Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Port

Ukraine's energy ministry announced on Tuesday that smoke was detected close to the cargo port of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control.

Officials stated that the precise origin of the fire and its potential repercussions are still being investigated. They noted that the cargo port falls outside the protected perimeter of the nuclear facility, providing some level of assurance against immediate danger to the plant.

The event is being closely monitored as authorities work to determine the implications of the detected smoke and potential fire.