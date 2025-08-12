Left Menu

Smoke Detected Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Port

The Ukrainian energy ministry reported smoke detected near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's cargo port, occupied by Russia. The fire's exact location and potential consequences are being determined. Importantly, the cargo port is outside the plant's protected perimeter, ensuring no immediate threat to the station itself.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's energy ministry announced on Tuesday that smoke was detected close to the cargo port of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control.

Officials stated that the precise origin of the fire and its potential repercussions are still being investigated. They noted that the cargo port falls outside the protected perimeter of the nuclear facility, providing some level of assurance against immediate danger to the plant.

The event is being closely monitored as authorities work to determine the implications of the detected smoke and potential fire.

