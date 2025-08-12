Soaring Yields: Germany's Fiscal Boost and Its Ripple Effects

Germany's 30-year bond yields soared to levels unseen since 2011, as investors target expectations of enhanced fiscal expenditure and fortified military funding. This shift, according to ING's rate strategist Michiel Tukker, isn't surprising amidst low trading volumes and the wider economic context.

The rise in yields comes amid Germany's significant fiscal expansion planned to stimulate economic growth. Concurrently, the Dutch pension system's adjustments are impacting the euro zone's government bond market by removing a key long-term debt buyer just when government funding demands intensify.

Globally, U.S. bond yields showed mixed results, influenced by stable U.S.-China trade relations, while Italian bonds experienced a notable yield gap with German Bunds, highlighting ongoing economic and geopolitical dynamics.

