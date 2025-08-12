Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Woman's Death Highlights Domestic Harassment

A 30-year-old woman from Hatsari succumbed to poisoning allegedly due to her alcoholic husband's harassment. Leaving behind four children, her situation spiraled after years of her husband's addiction and domestic violence. Despite family interventions, the abuse continued. An investigation is underway after her death during hospital treatment in Agra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:27 IST
Tragic Loss: Woman's Death Highlights Domestic Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Hatsari village, where a 30-year-old woman allegedly died after consuming poison, driven to despair by her alcoholic husband's persistent harassment.

The woman, leaving behind four children, was married to Sujeet a decade ago. Frustration mounted as her husband's alcohol addiction disrupted the family dynamics, culminating in reported violence, according to police sources.

The woman's father, Suresh, described unsuccessful family efforts to alter Sujeet's behavior. A recent altercation over his drinking habits led to her tragic decision. Authorities are investigating following her demise during medical treatment in Agra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025