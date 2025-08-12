Tragic Loss: Woman's Death Highlights Domestic Harassment
A 30-year-old woman from Hatsari succumbed to poisoning allegedly due to her alcoholic husband's harassment. Leaving behind four children, her situation spiraled after years of her husband's addiction and domestic violence. Despite family interventions, the abuse continued. An investigation is underway after her death during hospital treatment in Agra.
- Country:
- India
A tragedy unfolded in Hatsari village, where a 30-year-old woman allegedly died after consuming poison, driven to despair by her alcoholic husband's persistent harassment.
The woman, leaving behind four children, was married to Sujeet a decade ago. Frustration mounted as her husband's alcohol addiction disrupted the family dynamics, culminating in reported violence, according to police sources.
The woman's father, Suresh, described unsuccessful family efforts to alter Sujeet's behavior. A recent altercation over his drinking habits led to her tragic decision. Authorities are investigating following her demise during medical treatment in Agra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Midtown Manhattan Office Building
Tragedy Strikes Midtown: Fatal Shooting Rocks Manhattan Office Building
Tragedy Strikes in Deoghar: Fatal Collision Involving Kanwariyas
Tragedy in Midtown: Gunman Strikes NFL Headquarters
Tragedy Strikes Midtown: Gunman Opens Fire in NFL Headquarters