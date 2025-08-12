Tragic Loss: Woman's Death Highlights Domestic Harassment

A tragedy unfolded in Hatsari village, where a 30-year-old woman allegedly died after consuming poison, driven to despair by her alcoholic husband's persistent harassment.

The woman, leaving behind four children, was married to Sujeet a decade ago. Frustration mounted as her husband's alcohol addiction disrupted the family dynamics, culminating in reported violence, according to police sources.

The woman's father, Suresh, described unsuccessful family efforts to alter Sujeet's behavior. A recent altercation over his drinking habits led to her tragic decision. Authorities are investigating following her demise during medical treatment in Agra.

