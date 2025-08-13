China's Strategic Push to Boost Service Sector Consumption

In a bid to invigorate the domestic economy, China's Ministry of Commerce has announced measures to bolster the consumption of services. This strategic move, aimed at both expanding domestic demand and stabilizing employment, was highlighted by Wang Bo, an official at the ministry.

The focus on the service sector is underscored by its significant growth potential, which the government intends to capitalize on. Addressing the media, the official emphasized that this sector offers substantial opportunities for economic expansion.

To facilitate this growth, China will introduce interest subsidies for businesses in eight consumer service sectors, alongside support for individual consumers. The initiative was unveiled following a governmental announcement on Tuesday, aiming to fortify the service sector further.

