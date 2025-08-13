Left Menu

Drone Mishap Ignites Brief Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A drone incident at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region led to a minor fire that has since been extinguished. No casualties were reported, and emergency services are managing the situation. The refinery, producing around 100,000 barrels daily, serves both domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A minor fire erupted at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region after debris from a destroyed drone fell onto the site, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Krasnodar administration confirmed via Telegram that the blaze was rapidly controlled, and no injuries were reported. Emergency teams are actively managing the aftermath.

The Slavyansk refinery, a private entity, boasts a production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day, catering to both local and international fuel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

