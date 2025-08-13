Drone Mishap Ignites Brief Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

A minor fire erupted at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region after debris from a destroyed drone fell onto the site, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Krasnodar administration confirmed via Telegram that the blaze was rapidly controlled, and no injuries were reported. Emergency teams are actively managing the aftermath.

The Slavyansk refinery, a private entity, boasts a production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day, catering to both local and international fuel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)