Drone Clash: Fire at Russian Refinery Quickly Extinguished

A small fire at Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery was swiftly extinguished following an overnight strike by Ukrainian drones, according to officials. Russia claims to have downed 46 drones in total, five of which were over Krasnodar region. No casualties were reported. Meanwhile, drone debris damaged a residential building in Volgograd.

Updated: 13-08-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:25 IST
Officials reported that a small fire erupted at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar, Russia, due to debris from a destroyed drone. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and emergency teams are currently at the scene.

Russia's defence ministry announced the destruction of 46 Ukrainian drones overnight, including five over the Krasnodar region. However, the number of drones launched by Ukraine was not confirmed. Authorities indicated that no casualties occurred in the incident.

Additionally, a car caught fire at the refinery. Drone activity also targeted Volgograd, where debris damaged a residential building, prompting evacuations. The Russian ministry reported 11 drones were downed over Volgograd. Ukraine has yet to comment on the strike.

