Prajapati Seeks Swift Justice in US Court Over Boeing Tragedy
Hir Prajapati, mourning the loss of his mother in the AI-171 crash, takes legal action against Boeing in US Court, expecting faster justice. He acknowledges support from Indian authorities and recalls changes in travel plans that tragically led to her boarding the ill-fated flight.
Hir Prajapati, whose mother, Kalpana Ben Prajapati, perished in the Air India flight AI-171 crash, has approached the US Federal Court to hold Boeing accountable, anticipating a timely resolution. He spoke with ANI, expressing the family's hope for quick justice, a stark contrast to prolonged legal battles in India.
Prajapati emphasized the urgency of obtaining black-box information to guide their legal strategy, assisted by their attorney, Mike Andrews. Grateful for the rapid response by Indian officials and medical personnel, he also reflected on the sequence of events that led to altering his mother's travel plans.
The tragic crash on June 12, involving a Boeing 787-8, claimed 260 lives. As families light candles in memory of the victims, Andrews revealed a collective pursuit of truth and accountability as loved ones grapple with the aftermath of this disaster.
