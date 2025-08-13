Left Menu

Diplomatic Discussions Amidst Tariff Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 21 to bolster the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. This meeting follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent hike on tariffs for Indian imports due to its acquisition of Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:07 IST
Diplomatic Discussions Amidst Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to engage in talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on August 21. This meeting comes after an announcement from Lavrov's ministry on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership between Russia and India has gained momentum, particularly following the recent increase in tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The tariffs target Indian imports in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil, emphasizing the growing economic pressure.

Both Moscow and New Delhi remain committed to reinforcing their alliance amidst evolving international trade dynamics and geopolitical challenges. The upcoming discussions aim to address mutual interests and navigate the complexities introduced by international tariff changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025