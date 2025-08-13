Diplomatic Discussions Amidst Tariff Tensions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 21 to bolster the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. This meeting follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent hike on tariffs for Indian imports due to its acquisition of Russian oil.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to engage in talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on August 21. This meeting comes after an announcement from Lavrov's ministry on Wednesday.
The strategic partnership between Russia and India has gained momentum, particularly following the recent increase in tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The tariffs target Indian imports in response to the country's purchase of Russian oil, emphasizing the growing economic pressure.
Both Moscow and New Delhi remain committed to reinforcing their alliance amidst evolving international trade dynamics and geopolitical challenges. The upcoming discussions aim to address mutual interests and navigate the complexities introduced by international tariff changes.
