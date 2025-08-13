Left Menu

Green Ammonia Revolution: LTEG & ITOCHU's Bold Maritime Project in Gujarat

L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd and Japan's ITOCHU Corporation are collaborating on a green ammonia project in Gujarat, aiming at maritime sector opportunities. The venture highlights LTEG's strategic ambition within the green energy sector by developing a 300 KTPA facility, facilitating carbon-free marine fuel for Singapore bunkering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move towards sustainable maritime solutions, India's L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) has partnered with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation to establish a substantial green ammonia facility in Gujarat.

The initiative aims at capturing maritime opportunities by developing a 300 KTPA capacity green ammonia project on land acquired by L&T at Kandla.

This venture represents LTEG's aim to lead in the green energy sector, while ITOCHU plans to utilize the ammonia for zero-emission bunkering applications in Singapore, further emphasizing global clean fuel efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

