Green Ammonia Revolution: LTEG & ITOCHU's Bold Maritime Project in Gujarat

In an ambitious move towards sustainable maritime solutions, India's L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) has partnered with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation to establish a substantial green ammonia facility in Gujarat.

The initiative aims at capturing maritime opportunities by developing a 300 KTPA capacity green ammonia project on land acquired by L&T at Kandla.

This venture represents LTEG's aim to lead in the green energy sector, while ITOCHU plans to utilize the ammonia for zero-emission bunkering applications in Singapore, further emphasizing global clean fuel efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)