Green Ammonia Revolution: LTEG & ITOCHU's Bold Maritime Project in Gujarat
L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd and Japan's ITOCHU Corporation are collaborating on a green ammonia project in Gujarat, aiming at maritime sector opportunities. The venture highlights LTEG's strategic ambition within the green energy sector by developing a 300 KTPA facility, facilitating carbon-free marine fuel for Singapore bunkering.
In an ambitious move towards sustainable maritime solutions, India's L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) has partnered with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation to establish a substantial green ammonia facility in Gujarat.
The initiative aims at capturing maritime opportunities by developing a 300 KTPA capacity green ammonia project on land acquired by L&T at Kandla.
This venture represents LTEG's aim to lead in the green energy sector, while ITOCHU plans to utilize the ammonia for zero-emission bunkering applications in Singapore, further emphasizing global clean fuel efforts.
