Har Ghar Tiranga: A Nation Unites Under The Tricolour

Chief Ministers across BJP-led states embraced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, hoisting the national flag at their residences to instill pride and patriotism. The campaign, entering its fourth year, unites citizens under the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:04 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha hoists the Tricolour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Tripura's Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha unfurled the Indian tricolour at his residence on Wednesday. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, this initiative has fostered a sense of unity and patriotism nationwide, echoing the aspirations of freedom fighters.

Other prominent leaders from BJP-governed states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, also participated by hoisting the flag at their homes. Adityanath highlighted the tricolour's embodiment of national unity and sovereignty. Similarly, Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel and Haryana CM Saini joined the patriotic effort.

On the same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with his wife Sonal Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated the campaign at their Delhi residences. Organised under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the initiative aims to engage citizens in reverence for the national flag as India gears up for its 79th Independence Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

