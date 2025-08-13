Left Menu

SEBI's Game-Changing Revamp: How New Proposals Will Transform Stock Brokers' Regulations

SEBI is proposing a revamp of stock brokers' regulations, including defining 'algorithmic trading' and granting brokers access to the NDS-OM platform for government securities trading. The new framework aims to reduce compliance costs while enhancing investor protection and aligning with the Companies Act, 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:41 IST
SEBI's Game-Changing Revamp: How New Proposals Will Transform Stock Brokers' Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, markets regulator Sebi has unveiled new proposals designed to redefine the landscape for stock brokers in India. Central to these proposals is the introduction of a clear definition for 'algorithmic trading,' an area that has long been ambiguous under existing regulations.

This revamp proposes to allow stock brokers access to the Negotiated Dealing System, Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform, traditionally reserved for banks and primary dealers. The platform is crucial for trading in government securities, broadening opportunities for brokers under Sebi's proposed framework.

Additionally, Sebi seeks to integrate obligations, bolster cyber security measures, and align the new regulations with the Companies Act, 2013. The reform aims to balance investor protection with reduced compliance costs, fostering growth and trust within the industry. Public feedback on these proposals is open until September 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025