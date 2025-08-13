SEBI's Game-Changing Revamp: How New Proposals Will Transform Stock Brokers' Regulations

In a significant move, markets regulator Sebi has unveiled new proposals designed to redefine the landscape for stock brokers in India. Central to these proposals is the introduction of a clear definition for 'algorithmic trading,' an area that has long been ambiguous under existing regulations.

This revamp proposes to allow stock brokers access to the Negotiated Dealing System, Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform, traditionally reserved for banks and primary dealers. The platform is crucial for trading in government securities, broadening opportunities for brokers under Sebi's proposed framework.

Additionally, Sebi seeks to integrate obligations, bolster cyber security measures, and align the new regulations with the Companies Act, 2013. The reform aims to balance investor protection with reduced compliance costs, fostering growth and trust within the industry. Public feedback on these proposals is open until September 3.

