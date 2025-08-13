India's REITs See Surge in Investor Distribution in Q1 FY26

India's four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have collectively distributed Rs 1,559 crore to more than 2.7 lakh unit holders in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. This represents a substantial 13% increase year-on-year, according to an official disclosure.

The trusts, including Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust, manage over 129 million square feet of top-tier office and retail space. Since their inception, they have shared over Rs 24,300 crore with investors, highlighting their dedication to stable and regular payouts.

The combined market capitalization of these REITs surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore as of July 30, 2025, showcasing the rapid growth of the sector. Their total gross assets under management were reported at Rs 1.63 lakh crore by the end of the fourth quarter of FY25, according to the release.

