Russian Cyber Sabotage: Norway's Warning of a Dangerous Neighbor

Russian hackers momentarily commandeered a dam in Norway, a senior official from Oslo's counter-intelligence agency revealed, marking the first instance Norway linked the attack to Russia. This cyber incident underscores the threat facing Norway's critical energy infrastructure, primarily powered by hydropower dams.

On April 7, hackers opened a floodgate at the Bremanger dam in western Norway, releasing 500 liters of water per second for four hours before the breach was identified and halted. Authorities reported no casualties from the cyber assault. The incident highlights escalating cyber threats, especially given Norway's strategic role as Europe's largest gas supplier.

Beate Gangaas, head of Norway's PST security police, emphasized the evolving risk posed by pro-Russian cyber actors. The attack is part of a broader campaign to instill fear and disrupt societal stability, aligned with accusations of Russia's sabotage efforts in Europe. The Russian embassy in Oslo has yet to comment on the allegations.