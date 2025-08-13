Left Menu

Congress Amplifies Battle Against Voter Fraud with Statewide Campaign

Congress MP Gourav Gogoi denounces voter fraud in Jorhat, calling it a grave threat to democracy. Launching a statewide initiative, the party plans extensive training for polling booth representatives. Congress aims to protect voting rights and expose alleged electoral malpractices, intensifying its campaign against the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:16 IST
Congress MP from Jorhat, Gourav Gogoi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch rebuke against voter fraud, Congress MP Gourav Gogoi from Jorhat condemned the recent 'Vote Chori' incident, describing it as a significant assault on democratic values. Gogoi accused those involved of undermining the integrity of free and fair elections and pledged that Congress would escalate its opposition to such malpractices.

As a countermeasure, Congress has initiated an expansive plan to curb future occurrences of voter fraud. The strategy involves convening 28,800 polling booth representatives statewide for exclusive training sessions aimed at preventing voter theft, fraud, and misrepresentation. This initiative is part of a broader campaign against electoral malpractice.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi detailed that the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor' campaign kicks off with candlelight marches starting August 14. From August 24 to 30, training for polling representatives will take place, culminating in a large assembly in Dibrugarh on August 31. Concurrently, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to safeguard their voting rights, releasing a video illustrating alleged collusion between BJP figures and election officials, casting a spotlight on electoral fraud concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

