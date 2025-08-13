BSF Targets Bangladeshi Infiltration in Meghalaya with Joint Operations

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, in collaboration with the state police and local villagers, has launched a high-intensity sweep in the Majersora-Hathinala forest belt following confirmed breaches by Bangladeshi miscreants in the South West Khasi Hills district's Bagli area.

According to official reports, an armed group infiltrated Indian territory on August 8, 2025, injuring a civilian and causing destruction in Rongdangai village. In a swift response, joint BSF and police actions from August 9 to 11 led to four arrests and the seizure of crucial items including a Bangladesh Police ID card and suspected explosives.

On August 12, with continued operations supported by K9 units and village defense parties, officials sealed escape routes and discovered a suspected country-made bomb. Inspector General BSF Meghalaya Frontier, OP Upadhyay, commended both troops and civilians and reaffirmed BSF's commitment to border security amid increased measures ahead of Independence Day.

