Streamlined Processes: Delhi Government to Enhance Ramleela Organization

The Delhi government is set to simplify the organization of Ramleela festivals by introducing a single-window system at the district level. This initiative will be managed through the District Magistrate's office, ensuring a smoother process for obtaining necessary permits and addressing related matters, according to a press release issued by officials.

During a special meeting at Raj Niwas, presided over by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance, plans to streamline Ramleela arrangements were discussed. The meeting included key stakeholders such as the Delhi Ramleela Federation and senior officials from various departments. The decision aims to facilitate the festivities scheduled from 22 September to 2 October.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted past challenges faced by organizers, such as delays in land allocation and acquiring no-objection certificates (NOCs). The new system under the District Magistrates seeks to remedy these issues. Moreover, the security deposit for land has been reduced, and the entertainment area increased, fostering a more engaging environment for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)