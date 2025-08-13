Left Menu

Streamlined Processes: Delhi Government to Enhance Ramleela Organization

The Delhi government, under Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is implementing a single-window system to streamline Ramleela organization. The decision comes after recognizing past challenges faced by organizers. Key measures include easing NOC acquisition, reducing land security deposits, and increasing entertainment area allotment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:57 IST
Streamlined Processes: Delhi Government to Enhance Ramleela Organization
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta during meeting (Photo/X:@gupta_rekha) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to simplify the organization of Ramleela festivals by introducing a single-window system at the district level. This initiative will be managed through the District Magistrate's office, ensuring a smoother process for obtaining necessary permits and addressing related matters, according to a press release issued by officials.

During a special meeting at Raj Niwas, presided over by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance, plans to streamline Ramleela arrangements were discussed. The meeting included key stakeholders such as the Delhi Ramleela Federation and senior officials from various departments. The decision aims to facilitate the festivities scheduled from 22 September to 2 October.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted past challenges faced by organizers, such as delays in land allocation and acquiring no-objection certificates (NOCs). The new system under the District Magistrates seeks to remedy these issues. Moreover, the security deposit for land has been reduced, and the entertainment area increased, fostering a more engaging environment for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025