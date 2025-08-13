Left Menu

Swelect's Profit Dip and New Investments Signal Strategic Shifts

Swelect Energy Systems reported a 46% decline in its net profit for the June 2025 quarter, amounting to Rs 4.03 crore. Their total income also saw a decrease. Meanwhile, the company is investing Rs 21 crore in a 16 MW solar power plant. SBI Life Insurance has launched an enhanced term insurance plan, and Manappuram Foundation opened a new corporate office in Mumbai to bolster healthcare initiatives.

Updated: 13-08-2025 21:39 IST
Swelect Energy Systems reported a significant 46% drop in net profit for the June 2025 quarter, falling to Rs 4.03 crore from Rs 7.42 crore the previous year. The company's total income also declined from Rs 78.59 crore to Rs 76.43 crore.

In a strategic move, Swelect's Board approved a Rs 21 crore investment in ESG Green Energy Pvt Ltd, aimed at establishing a 16 MW solar power facility.

Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance introduced 'SBI Life-Smart Shield Plus', a term plan with increasing cover and whole life benefits. Additionally, Manappuram Foundation inaugurated a corporate office in Mumbai, focusing on palliative care and other social initiatives.

