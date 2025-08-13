Left Menu

Karnataka's Fertilizer Crunch: State Minister Accuses Centre

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy accused the Centre of reducing fertilizer supplies by 2.75 lakh metric tonnes from April to August. He highlighted the state's allocation cuts and attributed it to import issues and decreased local production, sparking political tension in the assembly.

13-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has leveled serious allegations against the Centre, claiming it slashed fertilizer supplies to the state by 2.75 lakh metric tonnes between April and August.

During a heated Assembly debate, Chaluvarayaswamy outlined the state's annual fertilizer allocation of 11.17 lakh metric tonnes, noting a significant supply drop over consecutive months attributed to geopolitical and production challenges.

The opposition BJP criticized the state government for inadequate responses to the farming community's plight, leading to tense exchanges and a temporary adjournment before BJP members eventually walked out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

