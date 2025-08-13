Left Menu

Global Leaders Weigh Next Summit Location After Alaska Talks

Leaders from the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe are exploring potential venues for a subsequent meeting following President Trump's summit with Russian President Putin. The discussions about possible locations involve cities in both Europe and the Middle East, as stated by an informed source.

Updated: 13-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:11 IST
In the wake of the anticipated Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussions are underway among U.S., Ukrainian, and European leaders to determine the locale for a follow-up meeting.

According to an insider close to the discussions, potential venues span across Europe and the Middle East. This forthcoming meeting underscores efforts to continue diplomatic dialogue following the high-profile summit.

The decision over the next meeting's location highlights the international community's interest in maintaining momentum in diplomatic engagements between the involved nations.

