Cyber Tides: Russian Hackers Target Norwegian Dam

Russian hackers took control of a Norwegian dam in Bremanger earlier this year, opening flood gates and releasing water for hours before detection. Norway's intelligence agency attributes the cyberattack to pro-Russian actors, aiming to instill fear. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in Norway's critical energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant cybersecurity breach, Russian hackers briefly commandeered a dam in Bremanger, Norway, earlier this spring, as confirmed by Norwegian counter-intelligence officials. The cyberattack saw water gushing from flood gates, with 500 liters released per second for four hours before authorities intervened.

This alarming episode underscores growing concerns over the security of Norway's energy infrastructure, mainly reliant on hydropower. Highlighting a shift in Russian cyberactivity, Beate Gangaas, head of Norway's PST security agency, emphasized the heightened threat level. The dam incident, Gangaas stated, is a worrying glimpse into Russia's volatile cyber strategy.

The allegations were swiftly dismissed by the Russian embassy in Oslo as unfounded and politically tinted. The scenario stresses escalating tensions as Norway, a staunch Ukraine ally, continues facing cyber threats. As Europe's largest gas supplier, Norway's strategic assets remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

