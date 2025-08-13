In a significant cybersecurity breach, Russian hackers briefly commandeered a dam in Bremanger, Norway, earlier this spring, as confirmed by Norwegian counter-intelligence officials. The cyberattack saw water gushing from flood gates, with 500 liters released per second for four hours before authorities intervened.

This alarming episode underscores growing concerns over the security of Norway's energy infrastructure, mainly reliant on hydropower. Highlighting a shift in Russian cyberactivity, Beate Gangaas, head of Norway's PST security agency, emphasized the heightened threat level. The dam incident, Gangaas stated, is a worrying glimpse into Russia's volatile cyber strategy.

The allegations were swiftly dismissed by the Russian embassy in Oslo as unfounded and politically tinted. The scenario stresses escalating tensions as Norway, a staunch Ukraine ally, continues facing cyber threats. As Europe's largest gas supplier, Norway's strategic assets remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)