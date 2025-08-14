Left Menu

AGTF Punjab Nabs Most-Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operatives

Punjab's Anti Gangster Task Force arrested two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the Patiala-Ambala Highway. The gang members, wanted in over 15 heinous crimes across multiple states, returned from Nepal to commit a crime under foreign directions. Police seized firearms and filed an FIR.

Updated: 14-08-2025 11:46 IST
A Glock pistol, six live cartridges (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab has successfully arrested two high-profile operatives affiliated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest occurred on the Patiala-Ambala Highway, near Shambhu village in Patiala, disclosed Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police Punjab, on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the fugitives had fled to Nepal after committing murder but returned to Punjab to execute another crime, reportedly at the behest of foreign-based handlers. During the operation, law enforcement recovered a Glock nine mm pistol and six live cartridges, promptly filing an FIR at Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar Police Station.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav added via social media that these operatives have extensive criminal records with more than 15 serious crime accusations across Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. They are also sought in connection to the recent murder of Bharat Ratan alias Vicky in Fazilka. Concurrently, Punjab Police disrupted a narcotics and arms smuggling network, arresting five individuals and seizing heroin and illegal weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

